Анонс наушников с дизайном Apple AirPods — OPPO Enco R3

Одновременно с появлением на китайском рынке смартфонов Reno 12 и Enco Air 4 Pro, компания OPPO анонсировала новую версию наушников Enco — Enco R3 TWS. Улучшенная модель будет доступна только в белом цвете и станет альтернативной Apple AirPods. По крайней мере внешне. Продажи начнутся с 31 мая по цене в 299 юаней (~$42).
Enco R3 оснащены 13,4-миллиметровым динамическим излучателем с титановым напылением, аккумулятором на 480 мАч с поддержкой 35-часов автономной работы, а также защитой от воды и пыли по стандарту IPX4. Кстати, не обошлось и без поддержки ассистента Xiaobu.
Наушники предлагают пространственные эффекты для полного погружения, настройку «Пурпурная галактика» для улучшения вокала и игровой режим с низкой задержкой. Также имеется микрофон с системой шумодава, которая обеспечивает максимальное качество при разговоре.
