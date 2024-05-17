Появились первые качественные живые фото HONOR 200 Pro в четырех цветах

17 мая компания HONOR опубликовала рекламные материалы, продемонстрировав дизайн семейства смартфонов HONOR 200. В китайских соцсетях уже появились живые фотографии модели HONOR 200 Pro.
Как следует из фотографий, HONOR 200 Pro представят в четырех цветовых решениях: белый, черный, розовый и бирюзовый. Кроме того, подтвердилась информация о наличии двух фронтальных камер у смартфона.
Официальный дебют HONOR 200 состоится 27 мая.
