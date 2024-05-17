М.Видео и Эльдорадо вернут 20% кэшбека за предзаказ iPad Pro M4 и iPad Air 2024

В магазинах М.Видео и Эльдорадо стартовал предзаказ новой серии планшетов Apple. Также было объявлено, что при оформлении предзаказа на iPad Air 11 (2024), iPad Air 13 (2024), iPad Pro 11 (2024), iPad Pro 13 (2024) покупатель получит 20% кэшбека. Акция продлится до 17 июня.
Новая линейка планшетов Apple состоит из двух версий iPad Air с процессором M2 с диагоналями 11 и 13 дюймов, а также двух iPad Pro с процессором M4.
Стоимость iPad Pro M4 и iPad Air 2024:
- iPad Air 11 (2024) – от 76 999 ₽
- iPad Air 13 (2024) – от 104 999 ₽
- iPad Pro 11 (2024) – от 133 999 ₽
- iPad Pro 13 (2024) – от 174 999 ₽
Кроме того, под заказ доступны стилус Apple Pencil Pro с дополнительными функциями и клавиатура Magic Keyboard для iPad Pro.
