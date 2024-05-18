Слиты изображения и характеристики ноутбука Galaxy Book4 Edge на Snapdragon X

В сеть утекли изображения и рендеры нового ноутбука от Samsung на процессоре Snapdragon X, который, вероятно, обойдется не дешевле 1300 евро — Galaxy Book4 Edge.
Насколько известно на данный момент, устройство будет поставляться в двух размерах: с диагональю экрана на 14 и 16 дюймов. В остальном характеристики моделей будут практически одинаковыми.
Galaxy Book4 Edge получит OLED-дисплей с разрешением 3K и яркостью в 400 кандел на квадратный метр. Из начинки, кроме процессора, известно о 16 ГБ оперативной памяти. Но также могут быть и другие варианты — это инсайд не уточняет. Заряда хватит на 22 часа работы, ведь ноутбук оснащен АКМ на 61,8 Вт в час.
Обе модели будут иметь разъемы HDMI, по два USB-C и USB-A, а также слот microSD, но последний только для версии на 16 дюймов.
По мнению журналистов с сайта WinFuture, цена новинки составит не менее 1800 евро, а то и больше. Другие инсайдеры отталкиваются от суммы в 1300 из-за других утечек об устройствах на процессоре Snapdragon X.
